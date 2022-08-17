US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 08/17/2022: SNY, OPCH, WBA, BPMC, XLV, IBB

MT Newswires
Health care stocks were down in Wednesday's premarket activity. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.61% lower and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently down around 1%.

Sanofi (SNY) shares were more than 6% lower after saying it has stopped the clinical development program for amcenestrant in breast cancer, following the results of a phase 3 trial.

Option Care Health (OPCH) stock was slipping past 7% after saying an affiliate of Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) has agreed to sell 11 million common shares of the company, priced at $33.25 per share, in an underwritten secondary offering.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) said its non-advanced systemic mastocytosis therapeutic candidate, Ayvakit, showed "meaningful and highly significant" improvements across all primary and secondary endpoints during the second part of a clinical trial. Blueprint Medicines shares were recently retreating by more than 22%.

