Health Care Sector Update for 08/17/2020: UBX, PRNB, SNY, GTHX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was gaining 0.19% in value and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently 0.43% higher.

UNITY Biotechnology (UBX) was slipping past 59% after saying it does not expect to progress its trial of UBX0101 and will narrow its near-term focus to its ongoing ophthalmologic and neurologic disease programs. Interim 12-week data from a phase 2 trial of the drug candidate, which is intended for patients with moderate-to-severe painful osteoarthritis of the knee, showed no statistically significant difference, as compared with placebo.

Principia Biopharma (PRNB) was gaining over 9% in value after Sanofi (SNY) agreed to acquire all of the company's outstanding shares in a deal with a total enterprise value of approximately $3.68 billion. Sanofi was up more than 1% in recent trading.

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) was rallying past 6% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration accepted and granted priority review of the company's new drug application for trilaciclib in patients with small-cell lung cancer being treated with chemotherapy.

