Health Care Sector Update for 08/16/2023: SONN, DTIL, PXMD

Health care stocks were slipping Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 1.2%.

In company news, Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN) shares gained almost 13% after it said Wednesday that the US Food and Drug Administration accepted its investigative new drug application for a phase 1b/2a trial of SON-1010 combined with Roche's atezolizumab to potentially treat ovarian cancer.

PaxMedica (PXMD) said Wednesday that Chief Executive Howard Weisman will also assume the chairman role, while Chief Financial Officer Stephen Sheldon will add the chief operating officer title, effective Aug. 21. Its shares dropped 4.6%.

Precision BioSciences (DTIL) was down past 5% after saying it has completed a strategic deal with Imugene for worldwide rights to Precision's lead allogeneic CAR T therapy candidate Azercabtagene Zapreleucel in cancer.

