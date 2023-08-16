Health Care Sector Update for 08/16/2023: RVLP, SONN, PXMD, DTIL

Health care stocks were lower late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was shedding 1.3%.

In company news, RVL Pharmaceuticals (RVLP) shares tumbled 50%. The company announced a registered direct offering of 11.9 million shares and warrants expected to gross $5 million in proceeds.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN) shares gained 16%. The compnay said the US Food and Drug Administration accepted its investigative new drug application for a phase 1b/2a trial of SON-1010 combined with Roche's atezolizumab to potentially treat ovarian cancer.

PaxMedica (PXMD) said Chief Executive Officer Howard Weisman will also assume the chairman's role, while Chief Financial Officer Stephen Sheldon will add the chief operating officer title, effective Aug. 21. The shares dropped 3.6%.

Precision BioSciences (DTIL) dropped 0.1%. The company said it has completed a deal with Imugene for global rights to Precision's lead allogeneic CAR T therapy candidate Azercabtagene Zapreleucel in cancer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.