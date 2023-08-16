News & Insights

US Markets
DTIL

Health Care Sector Update for 08/16/2023: DTIL, MNOV, IDYA, XLV, IBB

August 16, 2023 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were steady premarket Wednesday, with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently inactive while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down a slight 0.1%.

Precision BioSciences (DTIL) was gaining over 16% in value after saying it has completed a strategic deal with Imugene for worldwide rights to Precision's lead allogeneic CAR T therapy candidate Azercabtagene Zapreleucel, or azer-cel, in cancer.

MediciNova (MNOV) was up more than 9% after saying it received a decision to grant from the European Patent Office for a new patent covering MN-001 for the treatment of scleroderma and systemic sclerosis.

IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) was almost 2% higher after saying it has dosed the first patient in a phase 2 study of darovasertib as a neoadjuvant and adjuvant monotherapy for primary uveal melanoma, a type of rare eye cancer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DTIL
MNOV
IDYA
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.