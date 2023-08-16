Health Care Sector Update for 08/16/2023: DTIL, MNOV, IDYA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady premarket Wednesday, with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently inactive while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down a slight 0.1%.

Precision BioSciences (DTIL) was gaining over 16% in value after saying it has completed a strategic deal with Imugene for worldwide rights to Precision's lead allogeneic CAR T therapy candidate Azercabtagene Zapreleucel, or azer-cel, in cancer.

MediciNova (MNOV) was up more than 9% after saying it received a decision to grant from the European Patent Office for a new patent covering MN-001 for the treatment of scleroderma and systemic sclerosis.

IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) was almost 2% higher after saying it has dosed the first patient in a phase 2 study of darovasertib as a neoadjuvant and adjuvant monotherapy for primary uveal melanoma, a type of rare eye cancer.

