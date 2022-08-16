US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 08/16/2022: ICVX,GNPX,ACLX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were edging lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was declining 1.1%.

In company news, Icosavax (ICVX) slumped more than 14% after the biopharmaceuticals company reported no revenue for its Q2 ended June 30, down from $1.9 million during the same quarter in 2021 and missing the analyst estimate expecting $1.2 million.

Genprex (GNPX) still was 1.9% higher, giving back most of a nearly 28% spike soon after Tuesday's opening bell and the company saying it has received a US patent for its Reqorsa immunogene cancer therapy in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors. Reqorsa currently in phase 1/2 testing in patients with late-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

Arcellx (ACLX) rose 2.9% after the immunotherapies company reported a Q2 net loss of $0.88 per share, improving on $36.42 per share loss during the year-ago period and also beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $1.09 per share net loss.

