Health Care Sector Update for 08/16/2022: GSK,ICVX,GNPX,ACLX

Health care stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was declining 1.3%.

In company news, GSK (GSK) rose 1% after the drug maker announced the closing on its purchase of privately held Affinivax.

Arcellx (ACLX) rose 4.8% after the immunotherapies company reported a Q2 net loss of $0.88 per share, improving on $36.42 per share loss during the year-ago period and also beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $1.09 per share net loss.

Genprex (GNPX) still was 8.6% higher, giving back part of a nearly 28% jump soon after Tuesday's opening bell and the company saying it has received a US patent for its Reqorsa immunogene cancer therapy in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors. Reqorsa currently in phase 1/2 testing in patients with late-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

On the losing side, Icosavax (ICVX) slumped more than 19% after the biopharmaceuticals company reported no revenue for its Q2 ended June 30, down from $1.9 million during the same quarter in 2021 and missing the analyst estimate expecting $1.2 million.

