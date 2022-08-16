Health Care Sector Update for 08/16/2022: ANIP, AMPH, GRNA, IBB, XLV

Health care stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was unchanged, and the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was recently down 0.25%.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) was gaining more than 13% after saying it has secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its abbreviated new drug ppplication for dexamethasone tablets USP 1.5 milligram, 4 milligrams, and 6 milligrams.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) was up more than 1% after saying the US FDA has approved the company's new drug application for epinephrine injection USP, 1 milligram per 10 milliliter single dose pre-filled syringe.

GreenLight Biosciences (GRNA) said Morningside Venture Investments, a 10% owner, executed a purchase of 3.1 million shares of the company's common stock at $3.92 each on Aug. 11. GreenLight Biosciences was climbing past 5% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.