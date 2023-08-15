News & Insights

US Markets
WBA

Health Care Sector Update for 08/15/2023: WBA, GLTO, TLSA

August 15, 2023 — 02:39 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were softer Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.3%.

In company news, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) shares were down 1.1% after a federal appeals court ruled that the pharmacy chain must face a lawsuit filed by the US and Virginia governments over its alleged violation of the False Claims Act and Virginia laws, Reuters reported Tuesday.

Galecto (GLTO) shares slumped 70%. The company plans to discontinue the development of inhaled GB0139 for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis after its phase 2b trial failed to meet the primary endpoint.

Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA) shares jumped 32%. The company has received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for its investigational new drug application for intranasal foralumab, a treatment for Alzheimer's disease.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WBA
GLTO
TLSA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.