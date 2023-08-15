Health Care Sector Update for 08/15/2023: WBA, GLTO, TLSA

Health care stocks were softer Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.3%.

In company news, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) shares were down 1.1% after a federal appeals court ruled that the pharmacy chain must face a lawsuit filed by the US and Virginia governments over its alleged violation of the False Claims Act and Virginia laws, Reuters reported Tuesday.

Galecto (GLTO) shares slumped 70%. The company plans to discontinue the development of inhaled GB0139 for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis after its phase 2b trial failed to meet the primary endpoint.

Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA) shares jumped 32%. The company has received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for its investigational new drug application for intranasal foralumab, a treatment for Alzheimer's disease.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.