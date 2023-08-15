Health Care Sector Update for 08/15/2023: DSGN, CAH, TCRT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were slipping pre-bell Tuesday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) recently down 0.5% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) declining by 0.3%.

Design Therapeutics (DSGN) said initial results from a phase 1 trial showed that DT-216 was "generally well-tolerated" in patients with Friedrich ataxia, a degenerative disease. However, the company said it will complete dose escalation in this phase 1 study at 300-milligram group due to concern for potential worsening of injection site thrombophlebitis at higher doses with multiple administration. Design Therapeutics was retreating by more than 57% in recent premarket activity.

Cardinal Health (CAH) was 1% higher after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.55 per diluted share, up from $1.05 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $1.48.

Alaunos Therapeutics (TCRT) was retreating by 52% after saying it plans to cut its workforce by approximately 60% as part of a "strategic reprioritization" to focus on developing its hunTR TCR discovery platform and wind down its TCR-T Library phase 1/2 trial.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.