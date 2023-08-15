News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 08/15/2023: DSGN

August 15, 2023 — 09:02 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were slipping pre-bell Tuesday with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.6% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) declining by 0.3%.

Design Therapeutics (DSGN) said initial results from a phase 1 trial showed that DT-216 was "generally well-tolerated" in patients with Friedrich ataxia, a degenerative disease. However, the company said it will complete dose escalation in this phase 1 study at 300-milligram group due to concern for potential worsening of injection site thrombophlebitis at higher doses with multiple administration. Design Therapeutics was retreating by more than 52% in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

