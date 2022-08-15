Health Care Sector Update for 08/15/2022: VRDN, PSTV, MRNA
Health care stocks were edging higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.4%.
The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 1.1%.
In company news, Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) rallied Monday, at one point climbing over 72% to its best share price since January 2020, after saying its VRDN-001 drug candidate improved the signs and symptoms of patients with thyroid eye disease during phase 1/2 testing. Patients with the autoimmune disorder who received two injections of VRDN-001 showed a 75% complete resolution of their double vision six weeks after their first dose, according to the company.
Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) rose nearly 31% after the neuro-oncology medications company this weekend reported positive data from two early-stage trials of its Rhenium-186 nanoliposome drug candidate in patients with difficult-to-treat forms of cancer. The company Monday also authorized a new, $2 million stock buyback program.
Moderna (MRNA) added 2.7% after the messenger-RNA therapeutics and vaccines firm said UK regulators have conditionally approved the company's bivalent booster vaccine for COVID-19 in people age 18 and older.
