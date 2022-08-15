US Markets
PSTV

Health Care Sector Update for 08/15/2022: PSTV, VRDN, IDYA, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were slipping pre-bell Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.20% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently declining by 0.80%.

Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) was gaining over 64% in value after saying its board has approved a repurchase program for up to $2 million of the company's outstanding common shares.

Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) was up more than 39% after saying its VRDN-001 drug improved the signs and symptoms of patients with an autoimmune disease called thyroid eye disease, based on data from its Phase 1/2 trial.

IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) was slipping past 4% after it reported a Q2 net loss of $0.57 per share, wider than the $0.36 loss per share a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PSTV VRDN IDYA XLV IBB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular