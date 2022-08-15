Health Care Sector Update for 08/15/2022: PSTV, VRDN, IDYA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were slipping pre-bell Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.20% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently declining by 0.80%.

Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) was gaining over 64% in value after saying its board has approved a repurchase program for up to $2 million of the company's outstanding common shares.

Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) was up more than 39% after saying its VRDN-001 drug improved the signs and symptoms of patients with an autoimmune disease called thyroid eye disease, based on data from its Phase 1/2 trial.

IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) was slipping past 4% after it reported a Q2 net loss of $0.57 per share, wider than the $0.36 loss per share a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.