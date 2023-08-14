News & Insights

ZYNE

Health Care Sector Update for 08/14/2023: ZYNE, HRMY, TSHA, PHG, XLV, IBB

August 14, 2023 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires

Health care stocks were marginally higher premarket Monday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up less than 0.1% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) gained 0.1%.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) was rallying by over 286% after Harmony Biosciences Holdings (HRMY) said it has agreed to acquire Zynerba and will launch a tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of Zynerba for $1.1059 each in cash, or $60 million.

Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) was gaining over 112% in value after saying it has entered into an agreement to raise $150 million through a private placement of 122.4 million common shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 44.3 million shares.

Royal Philips (PHG) was up more than 2% after Dutch holding company Exor acquired a 15% stake in Royal Philips.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source

