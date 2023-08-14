Health Care Sector Update for 08/14/2023: TSHA, HRMY, ZYNE, BTAI

Health care stocks were rising Monday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.3%.

In company news, Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) shares more than doubled after reporting initial data from a phase 1/2 trial of TSHA-102 and related regulatory updates.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals' (ZYNE) shares almost quadrupled after Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) said it agreed to buy the company.

BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) shares slumped 41% after the company said it plans to cut its workforce to about 80 employees from 190 as part of a strategic reprioritization.

