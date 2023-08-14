News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 08/14/2023: TGTX, TSHA, ZYNE, HRMY, BTAI

August 14, 2023

Health care stocks were slightly higher late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.2%.

In company news, TG Therapeutics (TGTX) shares jumped almost 10% after the company's chief executive officer bought about $1.01 million in shares.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) shares surged 290% after Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) said it agreed to buy the company.

Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) shares soared 165% after reporting initial data from a phase 1/2 trial of TSHA-102 and related regulatory updates.

BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) shares slumped 42% after the company said it plans to cut its workforce to about 80 employees from 190 as part of a strategic reprioritization.

