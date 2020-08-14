Health Care Sector Update for 08/14/2020: OPTN,MESO,TLC

Health care stocks were slipping this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index dropping 0.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 0.5%.

Among stocks moving Friday on news, OptiNose (OPTN) fell more than 25% on Friday after earlier pricing a $35.1 million public offering of 6 million common shares at $5.85 each, or 13.7% below Thursday's closing price. Net proceeds are expected to fund working capital and general corporate purposes, including commercialization of its Xhance asthma and alergy medication and clinical development of it OPN-019 drug candidate to treat COVID-19.

Mesoblast (MESO) raced 50.5% higher after an FDA advisory committee voted 9-to-1 to recommend the agency approve the company's Ryoncil drug candidate to treat children with steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease. The US Food and Drug Administration previously granted a priority review for Ryoncil and is slated to issue a final decision on market clearance by Sept. 30.

Taiwan Liposome (TLC) Friday rose 26.5% after the specialty pharmaceuticals company submitted an investigational new drug application to Taiwanese regulators for its TLC19 inhalable hydroxychloroquine suspension for the treatment of COVID-19. If the application is accepted by the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration, the company is expecting to soon begin phase I testing to determine dosing levels for patients participating in later trials.

