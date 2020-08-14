Health Care Sector Update for 08/14/2020: MESO, NVAX, OPTN, VHT, IYH, IBB, XLV

Health care stocks were mostly flat during premarket trading on Friday. The Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), the iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) were unchanged, while the Health Care SPDR (XLV) added 0.1%.

Stocks moving on news include Mesoblast (MESO), which surged nearly 50% before markets opened. The Australian biotech company said a key advisory committee of the Food and Drug Administration voted "overwhelmingly" to recommend the approval of its drug candidate, remestemcel-L, for the treatment of steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease in pediatric patients.

Novavax (NVAX) added more than 8% after agreeing to supply 60 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, to the UK government beginning as early as Q1 2021.

Meanwhile, OptiNose (OPTN) declined more than 23% after pricing a public offering of 6 million common shares at $5.85 per share.

