Health Care Sector Update for 08/13/2020: HTBX, ONEM, VREX, XLV, IBB

Health care firms were slipping premarket Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) ETF was 0.31% lower and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was down 0.16% in recent trading.

Heat Biologics (HTBX) was gaining more than 19% in value after saying data from a preclinical trial of the company's gp96-based COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated a robust T-cell mediated immune response directed against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the respiratory disease.

1Life Healthcare (ONEM) was climbing past 8%. The company Wednesday posted a Q2 loss per diluted share of $0.24, narrower than a loss of $0.61 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had previously expected a loss of $0.29.

Varex Imaging (VREX) was more than 14% lower. The company Wednesday reported a fiscal Q3 non-GAAP loss per diluted share of $0.20, swinging from EPS of $0.24 a year ago. The result was wider than the $0.01 loss consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

