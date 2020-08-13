Health Care Sector Update for 08/13/2020: BPTH,MCRB,DTIL,VREX

Health care stocks ended lower, with the NYSE Health Care Index dropping 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was rising 0.1%.

Among stocks moving on news, Bio-Path Holdings (BPTH) climbed 17% after Thursday saying it has enrolled and dosed the first patient in a revised second stage of a phase II trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of a combination of its prexigebersen drug candidate together with decitabine and venetoclax in patients with acute myeloid leukemia. The company expects to eventually enroll around 54 patients.

Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) was 21% higher after late Wednesday pricing an upsized $225.75 million public offering of 10.5 million common shares at $21.50 apiece and also saying food giant Nestle bought 959,002 of its common shares through a concurrent deal. The microbiome therapeutics company was expecting around $245.7 million in net proceeds from the offerings, which will fund clinical development and commercialization of its product candidates and for other general corporate purposes.

To the downside, Precision BioSciences (DTIL) slid 6% on Thursday after reporting a 79.6% plunge in Q2 revenue compared with year-ago levels to $1.1 million, trailing Wall Street forecasts expecting $4.4 million in revenue during the June quarter.

Varex Imaging (VREX) dropped almost 20% on Thursday after the X-ray equipment company reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.20 per share during its fiscal Q3 ended July 3, reversing its $0.24 per share adjusted profit last year and missing the Capital IQ expecting a $0.01 per share adjusted net loss.

