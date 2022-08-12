Health Care Sector Update for 08/12/2022: UBX,OLK,CERT

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both gaining 1.0%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 1.1%.

In company news, Unity Biotechnology (UBX) rose over 65% after saying its UBX1325 drug candidate produced a progressive and statistically significant improvement in corrected visual acuity in patients with diabetic macular edema during phase 2 testing. The specialty drug maker Friday also reported a smaller net loss for its Q2 ended June 30 than analysts were expecting.

Olink Holding (OLK) gained nearly 13% after the health care research company reported a Q2 loss of $0.04 per share, more than halving its $0.09 per share loss during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for an $0.11 per share net loss. Revenue rose 55% over year-ago levels to $27.5 million, also exceeding the $26.9 million single-analyst estimate.

Certara (CERT) fell almost 14% after the drug-discovery services company overnight disclosed plans by several of its existing shareholders - including affiliates of EQT Partners - to a combined 7 million common shares through an upcoming secondary stock offering. The company is not selling any share and will not receive any proceeds from the stock sale.

