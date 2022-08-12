Health Care Sector Update for 08/12/2022: UBX, ERAS, ILMN, XLV, IBB
Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was advancing by 0.30% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently down by 0.05%.
Unity Biotechnology (UBX) was surging past 125% after saying its UBX1325 drug improved the symptoms of an eye disease called diabetic macular edema based on data from its phase 2 trial.
Erasca (ERAS) was up more than 2% after it reported a Q2 net loss of $0.30 per diluted share, narrowing from a $1.20 loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.33 per share.
Illumina (ILMN) was declining by over 13% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.57 per diluted share, down from $1.87 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.64.
