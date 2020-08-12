Health Care Sector Update for 08/12/2020: OMER,AMTX,NARI,OPK

Health care stocks extended their Wednesday advance, with the NYSE Health Care Index this afternoon rising 2.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 1.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 1.5%.

In company news, Omeros (OMER) dropped more than 13% after the specialty drugmaker earlier Wednesday priced a $100 million public offering of 6.9 million common shares at $14.50 apiece, or about 8.7% under Tuesday's closing price. The company also priced a concurrent $210 million offering of 5.25% convertible senior notes maturing in February 2026. The new notes initially are convertible in Omeros common stock or cash at the company's choice at $18.49 a share.

Opko Health Inc (OPK) also slid nearly 6% despite the biopharmaceuticals and diagnostics company Wednesday saying its GeneDX subsidiary will provide genomic sequencing services to the Pediatrix Medical Group, an Atlanta-based physician services network.

Among gainers, Aemetis (AMTX) climbed almost 27% after the bio-chemicals company late Tuesday debuted its Aemetis Health Products unit as part of efforts to expand production of its liquid and gel sanitizer products. Aemetis also said it was upgrading its plant near Modesto, Calif., to produce medical-grade alcohol.

Inari Medical (NARI) rose 10% after Morgan Stanley on Wednesday raised its price target on the medical device company by $14 to $66 a share and also reiterated its equal-weight rating on the stock.

