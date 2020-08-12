Health Care Sector Update for 08/12/2020: MRNA, CVET, IGC, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were climbing premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) ETF was advancing by 0.52% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was gaining 0.51%.

Moderna (MRNA) was rallying almost 7% in value after it agreed to supply the US government with 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273. The government granted an award of up to $1.525 billion to the company for the manufacturing and delivery of the doses, including incentive payments for the timely delivery of the vaccine candidate.

Covetrus (CVET) was advancing by more than 4%. The company Tuesday reported Q2 EPS of $0.40, compared with a loss of $0.09 per share in the same period last year. The average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had called for a loss of $0.16 per share.

India Globalization Capital (IGC) was surging past 65%. The company Tuesday said it received regulatory approval to initiate a phase 1 human trial from the Food and Drug Administration for its investigational treatment for mild to severe dementia due to Alzheimer's disease for which there is no cure.

