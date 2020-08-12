Health Care Sector Update for 08/12/2020: AMTX,NARI,OPK

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 1.4%.

In company news, Aemetis (AMTX) climbed almost 17% after the bio-chemicals company late Tuesday debuted its Aemetis Health Products unit as part of efforts to expand production of its liquid and gel sanitizer products. Aemetis also said it was upgrading its plant near Modesto, Calif., to produce medical-grade alcohol.

Inari Medical (NARI) rose 13% after Morgan Stanley on Wednesday raised its price target on the medical device company by $14 to $66 a share and also reiterated its equal-weight rating on the stock.

Opko Health Inc (OPK) tumbled nearly 4% despite the biopharmaceuticals and diagnostics company Wednesday said it GeneDX subsidiary will provide genomic sequencing services to the Pediatrix Medical Group, a physician services network.

