Health Care Sector Update for 08/11/2023: CANO, ILMN, KURA

August 11, 2023 — 02:10 pm EDT

Health care stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was adding 0.2%.

In company news, Cano Health (CANO) shares slumped past 74% after Citigroup and Jefferies downgraded the company following its Q2 results late Thursday.

Kura Oncology (KURA) shares gained almost 8% after BofA Securities started its coverage of the company at buy.

Illumina (ILMN) was down 4.1% after the firm said Thursday that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is conducting an investigation into its acquisition of cancer-test developer Grail.

