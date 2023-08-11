News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 08/11/2023: CANO, ADVM, AKBA, XLV, IBB

August 11, 2023 — 09:10 am EDT

Health care stocks were steady premarket Friday as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) and Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) were recently inactive.

Cano Health (CANO) was retreating by more than 47% after it reported a Q2 loss of $0.51 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $0.03 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.13 per share.

Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) was up nearly 7% after saying enrollment in a mid-stage trial of ixoberogene soroparvovec for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration had been completed.

Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) was slipping past 5% after saying it has notified the US Securities and Exchange Commission that its quarterly report for the period ended June 30 will be late due to certain accounting errors on return reserves set aside for Auryxia tablets.

