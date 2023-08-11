News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 08/11/2023: BNTC, CANO, KURA, ILMN

August 11, 2023

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were higher late Friday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was adding 0.4%.

In company news, Benitec Biopharma (BNTC) shares dropped 1.5% after the company said Friday it closed a $30.9 million underwritten public offering.

Cano Health (CANO) shares slumped past 72% after Citigroup and Jefferies downgraded the company following its Q2 results late Thursday.

Kura Oncology (KURA) shares gained past 7% after BofA Securities started its coverage of the company at buy.

Illumina (ILMN) was down 2.2% after the firm said Thursday that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is conducting an investigation into its acquisition of cancer-test developer Grail.

