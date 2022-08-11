Health Care Sector Update for 08/11/2022: DNA,SYBX,STAA,CERE

Health care stocks were mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was declining 0.4%.

In company news, Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) gained nearly 16% and Synlogic (SYBX) added almost 15% after the biotechnology companies Thursday announced their joint development of SYNB2081, a new drug candidate to treat gout.

STAAR Surgical (STAA) rose nearly 14% after the implantable lens company late Wednesday reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.42 per share, up from $0.27 a year ago and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.19 per share. Net sales grew 30% over year-ago levels, rising to $81.1 million and also exceeding the $80.1 million analyst view.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings (CERE) slid 14% after the biopharmaceuticals company overnight began a $250 million private placement of five-year convertible senior notes. Cerevel also started a concurrent $250 million public offering of its common stock, with net proceeds from both stock sales used to support ongoing development of its emraclidine drug candidate and other prospective neuroscience medications.

