Health Care Sector Update for 08/11/2022: CAH, PRVA, NTRA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.44% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was advancing by 1% recently.

Cardinal Health (CAH) was slipping past 3% even after it posted fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.05 per diluted share, up from $0.77 last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $1.18.

Privia Health Group (PRVA) was advancing by more than 7% after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.13 per diluted share, up from $0.09 a year earlier. Two out of three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.10.

Natera (NTRA) was up over 2% after saying it filed a pre-submission with the US Food and Drug Administration for its Panorama prenatal test.

