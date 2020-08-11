Health Care Sector Update for 08/11/2020: PFNX,NVAX,TLRY

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF gained 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 1.0%.

In company news, Pfenex (PFNX) soared 75% on an agreement of a $438 million buyout from rival drugmaker Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND). Under terms of the proposed acquisition, investors will receive $12 in cash for each of their Pfenex shares, representing a 56.7% premium over Monday's closing price.

Novavax (NVAX) fell about 10% after the biotechnology company late Monday reported Q2 of $35.5 million from just $3.4 million during the same quarter last year but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $39.6 million.

Tilray (TLRY) slid 12% after the recreational and medical cannabis company reported a Q2 net loss of $0.65 per share, expanding on a $0.37 loss during the corresponding period in 2019 and missing the Capital IQ mean for a $0.27 loss. Revenue increased 9.8% to $50.4 million from a year ago but missed the $55.3 million Street view.

