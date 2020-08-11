US Markets
PFNX

Health Care Sector Update for 08/11/2020: PFNX,NVAX,TLRY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF gained 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 1.0%.

In company news, Pfenex (PFNX) soared 75% on an agreement of a $438 million buyout from rival drugmaker Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND). Under terms of the proposed acquisition, investors will receive $12 in cash for each of their Pfenex shares, representing a 56.7% premium over Monday's closing price.

Novavax (NVAX) fell about 10% after the biotechnology company late Monday reported Q2 of $35.5 million from just $3.4 million during the same quarter last year but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $39.6 million.

Tilray (TLRY) slid 12% after the recreational and medical cannabis company reported a Q2 net loss of $0.65 per share, expanding on a $0.37 loss during the corresponding period in 2019 and missing the Capital IQ mean for a $0.27 loss. Revenue increased 9.8% to $50.4 million from a year ago but missed the $55.3 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFNX NVAX TLRY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular