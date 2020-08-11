Health Care Sector Update for 08/11/2020: PFNX, LGND, MESO, TLRY, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were gaining in Tuesday's premarket trading as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.85% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently 0.17% higher.

Pfenex (PFNX) was surging past 65% after Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) said it will acquire all outstanding Pfenex shares for $12.00 apiece in cash, for a total equity value of $438 million. The offer price represents about a 56.7% premium to Pfenex stock's previous close.

Mesoblast (MESO) was down more than 21% as the company is poised to face tough regulatory questions regarding the effectiveness of its lead product candidate, remestemcel-L, at a key committee hearing with the US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday.

Tilray (TLRY) was declining nearly 9%. The company Monday posted a net loss of $0.65 per share in Q2 compared with a loss of $0.37 per share a year ago. The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ was for a loss per share of $0.27.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.