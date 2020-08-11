US Markets
PFNX

Health Care Sector Update for 08/11/2020: PFNX, LGND, MESO, TLRY, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were gaining in Tuesday's premarket trading as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.85% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently 0.17% higher.

Pfenex (PFNX) was surging past 65% after Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) said it will acquire all outstanding Pfenex shares for $12.00 apiece in cash, for a total equity value of $438 million. The offer price represents about a 56.7% premium to Pfenex stock's previous close.

Mesoblast (MESO) was down more than 21% as the company is poised to face tough regulatory questions regarding the effectiveness of its lead product candidate, remestemcel-L, at a key committee hearing with the US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday.

Tilray (TLRY) was declining nearly 9%. The company Monday posted a net loss of $0.65 per share in Q2 compared with a loss of $0.37 per share a year ago. The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ was for a loss per share of $0.27.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFNX LGND MESO TLRY XLV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular