Health Care Sector Update for 08/11/2020: MYOV,PFNX,TLRY,NVAX

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down about 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 2.0%.

In company news, Myovant Sciences (MYOV) still was 3% higher after the UK-based drugmaker Tuesday reported a Q1 net loss of $0.37 per share, more than halving its $0.89 per share net loss during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.56 per share net loss. Revenue rose to $33.3 million during the three months ended June 30 from $0 during the year-ago period, also topping the $15.3 million analyst mean by a wide margin.

Pfenex (PFNX) soared over 67% on news of a $438 million buyout offer from rival drugmaker Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND). Under terms of the proposed acquisition, investors will receive $12 in cash for each of their Pfenex shares, representing a 56.7% premium over Monday's closing price.

Tilray (TLRY) slid more than 13% after the recreational and medical cannabis company reported a Q2 net loss of $0.65 per share, expanding on a $0.37 loss during the corresponding period in 2019 and missing the Capital IQ mean for a $0.27 loss. Revenue increased 9.8% to $50.4 million from a year ago but missed the $55.3 million Street view.

Novavax (NVAX) fell over 16% after the biotechnology company late Monday reported Q2 revenue of $35.5 million from just $3.4 million during the same quarter last year but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $39.6 million.

