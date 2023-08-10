News & Insights

US Markets
SPRC

Health Care Sector Update for 08/10/2023: SPRC, SLRX, CTXR, NVO

August 10, 2023 — 04:06 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks fell Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index shedding 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) little changed.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.3%.

In company news, SciSparc (SPRC) shares slumped 63% after the company priced a $1.3 million underwritten public offering.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (SLRX) shares dropped 9.5%. The company said late Wednesday it is cutting its workforce by more than 50% as part of a move to review strategic alternatives and extend its resources.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) said Thursday that it has achieved all 92 events required to complete the phase 3 trial for Mino-Lok, pending confirmation from an adjudication committee of independent reviewers. Its shares rose 8.2%.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) dropped 2.9%. The company missed Q2 sales and profit expectations but raised its FY23 guidance thanks largely to a 365% jump in Wegovy sales. Novo Nordisk also said Thursday it would buy Inversago Pharma for $1.08 billion, complementing its weight-loss portfolio with the addition of Inversago's INV-202.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPRC
SLRX
CTXR
NVO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.