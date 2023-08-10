Health Care Sector Update for 08/10/2023: SPRC, SLRX, CTXR, NVO

Health care stocks fell Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index shedding 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) little changed.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.3%.

In company news, SciSparc (SPRC) shares slumped 63% after the company priced a $1.3 million underwritten public offering.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (SLRX) shares dropped 9.5%. The company said late Wednesday it is cutting its workforce by more than 50% as part of a move to review strategic alternatives and extend its resources.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) said Thursday that it has achieved all 92 events required to complete the phase 3 trial for Mino-Lok, pending confirmation from an adjudication committee of independent reviewers. Its shares rose 8.2%.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) dropped 2.9%. The company missed Q2 sales and profit expectations but raised its FY23 guidance thanks largely to a 365% jump in Wegovy sales. Novo Nordisk also said Thursday it would buy Inversago Pharma for $1.08 billion, complementing its weight-loss portfolio with the addition of Inversago's INV-202.

