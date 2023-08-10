News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 08/10/2023: SLRX, NVO, CTXR

August 10, 2023 — 02:16 pm EDT

Health care stocks were lower Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index shedding 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) fractionally lower.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was adding 0.3%.

In company news, Salarius Pharmaceuticals (SLRX) shares dropped almost 12%. The company said late Wednesday it is cutting its workforce by more than 50% as part of a move to review strategic alternatives and extend its resources.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) said Thursday that it has achieved all 92 events required to complete the phase 3 trial for Mino-Lok, pending confirmation from an adjudication committee of independent reviewers. Its shares rose almost 9%.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) was shedding 2.6%. The company missed Q2 sales and profit expectations, but raised its FY23 guidance thanks largely to a 365% jump in Wegovy sales. Novo Nordisk also said Thursday it would buy Inversago Pharma for $1.08 billion, complementing its weight-loss portfolio with the addition of Inversago's INV-202.

