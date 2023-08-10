Health Care Sector Update for 08/10/2023: NVO, ILMN, CPRX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently inactive while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.2% higher recently.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) was over 1% lower after it agreed to acquire Inversago Pharma for $1.08 billion in cash if certain milestones are met. Separately, Novo Nordisk reported first-half 2023 earnings of 17.41 Danish kroner ($2.57) per diluted share, up from 12.08 kroner a year earlier.

Illumina (ILMN) was slipping past 4% after it reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.32 per diluted share, down from $0.57 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.02.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) was gaining over 7% in value after it reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.53 per diluted share, up from $0.28 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.29.

