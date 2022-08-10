Health Care Sector Update for 08/10/2022: VIR, TSVT, HAE, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were gaining pre-bell Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) were more than 1% higher recently.

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) was shedding 14% after it reported a Q2 net loss of $0.58 per diluted share, compared with per-share earnings of $0.46 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.26.

2seventy bio (TSVT) was up more than 7% after it reported a Q2 net loss of $2.02 per diluted share, narrowing from a $3.60 per-share loss a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $1.93 per share.

Haemonetics (HAE) was climbing past 5% after it reported a fiscal Q1 adjusted net income of $0.58 per diluted share, up from $0.50 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ projected $0.51.

