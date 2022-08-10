Health Care Sector Update for 08/10/2022: NVTA,BLFS,ORGO

Health care stocks were moderately higher compared with most other sectors this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.9%.

In company news, Invitae (NVTA) gained almost 61% after the genetic-testing firm reported a smaller-than-expected Q2 net loss and revenue topping analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it recorded a $0.68 per share loss, beating the Capital IQ consensus looking an adjusted loss of $0.76 per share for the three months ended June 30, while revenue increased 17.5% year-over-year to $136.6 million, also exceeding the $136.1 million Street view.

BioLife Solutions (BLFS) rose more than 16% after the bioproduction supplies company reported a 30% year-over-year increase in Q2 revenue, climbing to $40.5 million and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for $39.2 million in revenue for the June quarter. It also nudged the bottom end of its FY22 forecast range higher.

Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO) fell nearly 21% after the regenerative medicine company overnight reported Q2 results trailing analyst estimates and also cutting its FY22 profit and revenue forecasts. It earned $0.07 per share during the three months ended June 30, more than halving its $0.15 per share profit during the year-ago quarter, and missing the two-analyst mean by $0.01 per share.

