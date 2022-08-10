US Markets
NVTA

Health Care Sector Update for 08/10/2022: NVTA,BLFS,ORGO

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were moderately higher compared with most other sectors this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.9%.

In company news, Invitae (NVTA) gained almost 61% after the genetic-testing firm reported a smaller-than-expected Q2 net loss and revenue topping analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it recorded a $0.68 per share loss, beating the Capital IQ consensus looking an adjusted loss of $0.76 per share for the three months ended June 30, while revenue increased 17.5% year-over-year to $136.6 million, also exceeding the $136.1 million Street view.

BioLife Solutions (BLFS) rose more than 16% after the bioproduction supplies company reported a 30% year-over-year increase in Q2 revenue, climbing to $40.5 million and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for $39.2 million in revenue for the June quarter. It also nudged the bottom end of its FY22 forecast range higher.

Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO) fell nearly 21% after the regenerative medicine company overnight reported Q2 results trailing analyst estimates and also cutting its FY22 profit and revenue forecasts. It earned $0.07 per share during the three months ended June 30, more than halving its $0.15 per share profit during the year-ago quarter, and missing the two-analyst mean by $0.01 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVTA BLFS ORGO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular