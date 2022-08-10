US Markets
ABCL

Health Care Sector Update for 08/10/2022: ABCL,NVTA,BLFS,ORGO

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks remain moderately higher compared with most other sectors this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 1.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 2.1% in late trade.

In company news, AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) gained nearly 20% after the Canadian antibody-discovery company reported a 66% increase in its Q2 revenue to $45.9 million from $27.6 million a year ago.

BioLife Solutions (BLFS) was also up nearly 20% after the bioproduction supplies company reported a 30% year-over-year increase in Q2 revenue, climbing to $40.5 million and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for $39.2 million. It also nudged the bottom end of its FY22 forecast range higher.

Invitae (NVTA) more than tripled in price on Wednesday, climbing more than 225% in late trade, after the genetic-testing firm reported a smaller-than-expected Q2 net loss and revenue topping analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it recorded a $0.68 per share loss, beating the Capital IQ consensus of a loss of $0.76, while revenue increased 17.5% year-over-year to $136.6 million, also exceeding the $136.1 million Street view.

Among decliners, Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO) fell more than 20% after the regenerative medicine company overnight reported Q2 results trailing analyst estimates and also cut its FY22 profit and revenue forecasts. It earned $0.07 per share for the quarter, more than halving its $0.15 per share profit a year ago and missing the analyst estimate by $0.01.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABCL NVTA BLFS ORGO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular