Health Care Sector Update for 08/10/2020: TRVN,OMER,CGC,WEED.TO,BXRX

Health care stocks pared some of their earlier declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index dropping 0.1% in late trade while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 1%.

In company news, Trevena (TRVN) Monday raced to its highest share price since March 2017, climbing almost 55% to $3.68 a share, after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has its approved Olinvyk pain medication for use by adults whose pain is severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and other treatments were inadequate. Commercial sales should be available in around 90 days, it said.

Omeros (OMER) also was more than 51% higher after biopharmaceuticals company Monday said all six patients with COVID-19-associated acute respiratory distress syndrome enrolled in a study of its narsoplimab drug candidate survived and recovered from their illness and showed "rapid and sustained reduction" in endothelial/cellular damage and inflammation. Omeros also said it was talking with several federal agencies on increasing production of narsoplimab for COVID-19 patients.

Canopy Growth (CGC) rose 7.6% after the recreational and medical cannabis company Monday reported improved fiscal Q1 results, narrowing its net loss to CAD0.30 per share during the three months ended June 30 from CAD0.54 per share during the same quarter last year while net revenue increased 22% over year-ago levels to CAD110.4 million. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a CAD0.45 per share net loss on CAD98.6 million in revenue.

Baudax Bio (BXRX) slid 20% on Monday after reporting a Q2 net income of $1.72 per share, expanding on a $1.13 per share loss during the same quarter last year and missing the two-analyst mean expecting a $0.76 per share net loss for the three months ended June 30. The drugmaker also filed a mixed shelf registration statement for the sale of up to $100 million in common and preferred stock and debt securities from time to time.

