Health Care Sector Update for 08/10/2020: OMER,CGC,WEED.TO,BXRX

Health care stocks were losing ground this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index dropping 0.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was down 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 1.1%.

In company news, Omeros (OMER) streaked over 51% higher after biopharmaceuticals company Monday said all six patients with COVID-19-associated acute respiratory distress syndrome enrolled in a study of its narsoplimab drug candidate have survived and recovered and showed "rapid and sustained reduction" in endothelial/cellular damage and inflammation. Omeros also said it was talking with several federal agencies on ways to increase production of narsoplimab for COVID-19 patients.

Canopy Growth (CGC) rose 8.3% after the recreational and medical cannabis company Monday reported improved fiscal Q1 results, narrowing its net loss to CAD0.30 per share during the three months ended June 30 from CAD0.54 per share during the same quarter last year while net revenue increased 22% over year-ago levels to CAD110.4 million. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a CAD0.45 per share net loss on CAD98.6 million in revenue.

Baudax Bio (BXRX) slid almost 20% on Monday after reporting a Q2 net income of $1.72 per share, expanding on a $1.13 per share loss during the same quarter last year and missing the two-analyst mean expecting a $0.76 per share net loss for the three months ended June 30. The drugmaker also filed a mixed shelf registration statement for the sale of up to $100 million in common and preferred stock and debt securities from time to time.

