Health Care Sector Update for 08/10/2020: MCRB, TRVN, BHVN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were climbing premarket Monday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was advancing by 0.14% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was rallying by 0.21% in recent trading.

Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) was surging past 285% as it reported positive topline results for a phase 3 study of SER-109, a drug candidate for recurrent C. difficile infection, a bacterial infection that can cause symptoms ranging from diarrhea to inflammation of the colon.

The US Food and Drug Administration approved Trevena's (TRVN) Olinvyk opioid agonist for the management of moderate to severe acute pain in adults for intravenous use in hospitals and other controlled clinical settings. Trevena was more than 47% higher recently.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding (BHVN) was up more than 3% after it reported a Q2 adjusted loss of $2.55 per share, compared with an adjusted loss of $1.32 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a loss of $2.84 per share.

