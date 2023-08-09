Health Care Sector Update for 08/09/2023: PALI, MRTX, DOCS

Health care stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.6%.

In company news, Palisade Bio (PALI) shares slumped 64% after its US phase 2 study assessing LB1148 for reduction in intra-abdominal adhesions in subjects following elective bowel resection did not achieve its primary endpoint.

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) shares were rising 30% after B. Riley upgraded the company to buy from neutral following Q2 results that came in ahead of analysts' expectations.

Doximity (DOCS) was down about 23% following its Q1 results that included a lowering of its revenue outlook. Needham and Guggenheim downgraded the stock following its results.

