News & Insights

US Markets
PALI

Health Care Sector Update for 08/09/2023: PALI, MRTX, DOCS

August 09, 2023 — 02:25 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.6%.

In company news, Palisade Bio (PALI) shares slumped 64% after its US phase 2 study assessing LB1148 for reduction in intra-abdominal adhesions in subjects following elective bowel resection did not achieve its primary endpoint.

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) shares were rising 30% after B. Riley upgraded the company to buy from neutral following Q2 results that came in ahead of analysts' expectations.

Doximity (DOCS) was down about 23% following its Q1 results that included a lowering of its revenue outlook. Needham and Guggenheim downgraded the stock following its results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PALI
MRTX
DOCS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.