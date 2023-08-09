Health Care Sector Update for 08/09/2023: IONS, CRL, OLK, IBB, XLV

Health care stocks were gaining premarket Wednesday, with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) marginally higher and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) recently up 0.1%.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) was climbing past 6% after it reported a Q2 net loss of $0.60 per diluted share, narrower than the loss of $0.74 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.88.

Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) was over 2% higher after it reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.69 per diluted share, down from $2.77 a year earlier but still topping the $2.64 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Olink Holding (OLK) was down more than 7% after it reported a Q2 net loss of $0.07 per diluted share, widening from a loss of $0.04 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.11.

