Health Care Sector Update for 08/09/2023: DBTX, REGN, PALI, MRTX, DOCS

Health care stocks were edging higher late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) little changed.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was rising 0.5%.

In company news, Decibel Therapeutics (DBTX) shares soared 80% after it was announced that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) signed a definitive agreement to buy the company for $4 per share.

Palisade Bio (PALI) shares slumped 63% after the company's US phase 2 study assessing LB1148 for reduction in intra-abdominal adhesions in subjects following elective bowel resection did not achieve its primary endpoint.

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) shares were rising 34% after B. Riley upgraded the company to buy from neutral following Q2 results that came in ahead of analysts' expectations.

Doximity (DOCS) was down about 23% following Q1 results that included a lowering of its revenue outlook. Needham and Guggenheim downgraded the stock.

