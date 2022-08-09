Health Care Sector Update for 08/09/2022: SWAV, BIMI, NVAX

Health care stocks were moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was sinking 2.3%.

In company news, ShockWave Medical (SWAV) was over 18% higher, earlier rising 21% to touch a best-ever $267.30 a share, after the intravascular lithotripsy company blew past Wall Street expectations with its Q2 profit as revenue increased 116% over year-ago levels. It also raised its FY22 revenue forecast to a new range of $465 million to $475 million over its prior guidance expecting between $435 million to $455 million and also topping the $448.6 million analyst mean.

BIMI International Medical (BIMI) gained 6.2% after a regulatory filing overnight showed board chairman Fnu Oudom now owns more than 44% of the Chinese medical device and pharmaceuticals distribution outstanding stock. Other BIMI shareholders last month signed off on a $5 million funding package between Oudom and the company allowing him to buy 12.5 million shares at $0.40 apiece.

Novavax (NVAX) tumbled more than 31% after the vaccines company slashed its 2022 revenue forecast, now expecting to generate between $2.0 billion to $2.3 billion this year compared with its prior guidance range of $4.0 billion to $5.0 billion and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $4.31 billion in revenue this year. It also reported a wider Q2 net loss than analysts were expecting following a nearly 38% drop in revenue from year-ago levels.

