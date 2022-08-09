Health Care Sector Update for 08/09/2022: NVAX, GDRX, CLVT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were declining premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.13% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.27% lower.

Novavax (NVAX) shares were shedding more than 30% after it reported a Q2 net loss of $6.53 per diluted share, wider than a per-share loss of $4.75 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast a per-share GAAP loss of $5.50.

GoodRx Holdings (GDRX) reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.06 per diluted share, down from $0.08 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.04 per share. GoodRx Holdings stock was up more than 26% recently.

Clarivate (CLVT) reported Q2 adjusted diluted earnings of $0.22, up from last year's $0.17. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.21. Clarivate shares were slipping nearly 7% recently.

