Health Care Sector Update for 08/08/2023: LLY, NVO, EMBC

Health care stocks were higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 1.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was edging up 0.1%.

In company news, Eli Lilly (LLY) shares jumped past 13% after the company on Tuesday raised its full-year outlook and posted better-than-expected Q2 results, led by robust sales of its diabetes drug Mounjaro.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) shares gained 16% after it said Tuesday a trial evaluating its obesity drug Wegovy achieved its primary objective with a 20% reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events.

Embecta (EMBC) shares rose 2.4% after the company's fiscal Q3 results on Tuesday topped analysts' estimates.

