Health Care Sector Update for 08/08/2023: LLY, MNKD, RXST, XLV, IBB

August 08, 2023 — 09:16 am EDT

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.4% higher and iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently down 0.1%.

Eli Lilly (LLY) was climbing past 9% after it reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $2.11 per diluted share, up from $1.25 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.

MannKind (MNKD) was up more than 5% after it reported a Q2 breakeven compared with an adjusted loss of $0.11 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.02.

RxSight (RXST) was gaining over 8% in value after it reported a Q2 adjusted loss of $0.28 per diluted share, narrowing from a loss of $0.50 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.39.

