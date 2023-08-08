News & Insights

US Markets
CRDF

Health Care Sector Update for 08/08/2023: CRDF, LLY, NVO, EMBC

August 08, 2023 — 03:59 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were higher late Tuesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 1.9% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.7%.

In company news, Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) shares jumped 39% after the company said it plans to advance its lead program to the first-line setting of metastatic colorectal cancer and conduct its new CRDF-004 trial with study execution support from Pfizer Ignite, a new service for biotech firms.

Eli Lilly (LLY) shares jumped almost 15% after the company on Tuesday raised its full-year outlook and posted better-than-expected Q2 results, led by robust sales of its diabetes drug Mounjaro.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) shares gained 17% after it said Tuesday that a trial evaluating its obesity drug Wegovy achieved its primary objective with a 20% reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRDF
LLY
NVO
EMBC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.