Health Care Sector Update for 08/08/2023: CRDF, LLY, NVO, EMBC

Health care stocks were higher late Tuesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 1.9% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.7%.

In company news, Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) shares jumped 39% after the company said it plans to advance its lead program to the first-line setting of metastatic colorectal cancer and conduct its new CRDF-004 trial with study execution support from Pfizer Ignite, a new service for biotech firms.

Eli Lilly (LLY) shares jumped almost 15% after the company on Tuesday raised its full-year outlook and posted better-than-expected Q2 results, led by robust sales of its diabetes drug Mounjaro.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) shares gained 17% after it said Tuesday that a trial evaluating its obesity drug Wegovy achieved its primary objective with a 20% reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events.

